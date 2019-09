A handout illustration made by Hazel Richards of Australia's Monash University shows the comparative size of Palorchestes azael – an extinct species of giant marsupial that once lived in Australia – next to a wombat and a human female, released on Sept. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/HAZEL RICHARDS/MONASH UNIVERSITY

Paleontologists have found that a species belonging to an extinct genus of marsupial that roamed Australia some 25 million ago had a gigantic size and could reach a weight of more than 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds).

The study, which was carried out by scientists at Australia's Monash University, was published in the open-access scientific journal PLOS ONE on Friday. EFE-EPA