A pollen installation by German artist Wolfgang Laib as part of an exhibition on post-pandemic art at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan. EFE/EDURNE MORILLO

An installation as part of an exhibition on post-pandemic art at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan. EFE/EDURNE MORILLO

Videos by Dutch artist Guido Van der Werve as part of an exhibition on post-pandemic art at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan. EFE/EDURNE MORILLO

The Covid-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the art world when it forced the closure of many galleries, but from this has emerged new creative life with an exhibition opening in Tokyo exploring how the virus has changed the way people create and interpret artistic expression.

"Listen to the Sound of the Earth Turning: Our Wellbeing Since the Pandemic” investigates the effects of Covid-19 on the art world and how the public interprets it.