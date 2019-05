Pope Francis has established new rules that force members of the clergy to report any alleged sexual abuse or cover up, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The new procedures are collected in the "Vos estis lux mundi" (You are the light of the world) document published Thursday and requires all the dioceses of the world to create a system accessible to anyone who wants make a report by June 2020, as well as the total protection and assistance for individuals reporting misconduct and abuse.