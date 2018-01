Revelers welcome the new year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 1, 2018. EFE

The Reveillon, the traditional New Year's Eve bash in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, drew 707,000 tourists, of whom 93,000 were foreign visitors, to iconic Copacabana Beach, the Culture Ministry said Wednesday.

The total visitor figure was up 11.4 percent on New Year's Eve 2017, compared to the previous year, the ministry said, citing a report prepared by the private Getulio Vargas Foundation.