A student hairdresser clips a customer's eyebrows on Sept. 9, 2019, in New York, where hairdressers are becoming experts at recognizing signs of mental health problems and substance abuse in the Latino community, and then providing help for their customers. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil

New York hairdressers are becoming experts at recognizing signs of mental health problems and substance abuse in the Latino community, and then providing help for their customers, who generally feel they can confide in their stylists.

Amid the noise of hair dryers and the typical bustle of a beauty salon, customers talk about their good times, family or marriage problems, fashion, sports, and even showbiz with their very friendly and understanding stylists.