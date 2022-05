People stand in line waiting to use the public restrooms at Bryant Park in New York City on May 23, 2022. EFE/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

Tourists in New York let their mouths hang open when looking at the skyscrapers and when they spot the site of a scene in one of their favorite films, but behind the oh-ing and ah-ing a key and very mundane question lurks: Where can one find a public restroom?

The scarcity of public restrooms is a problem that also affects native New Yorkers and it's getting worse all over the metro area, where people stand in line waiting their turn at the few existing bathrooms such as the one in Bryant Park.