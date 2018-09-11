Thousands gather on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the former site in Lower Manhattan of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers, which were destroyed by Al Qaeda suicide hijackers on this date 17 years ago, to honor those who lost their lives in the worst terrorist attack in US history. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

New York police and firefighters on Sept. 11, 2018, at the site of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center's Twin Towers 17 years ago, take part in the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in that tragic event. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Thousands of members of the public, relatives of victims and officials gathered Tuesday at the former site in Lower Manhattan of the World Trade Center's twin towers, which were destroyed by Al Qaeda suicide hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001, to honor those who lost their lives in the worst terrorist attack in US history.

New York marked the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attack with an emotional ceremony in which families of the victims read the names of the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks that day.