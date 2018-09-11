Thousands of members of the public, relatives of victims and officials gathered Tuesday at the former site in Lower Manhattan of the World Trade Center's twin towers, which were destroyed by Al Qaeda suicide hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001, to honor those who lost their lives in the worst terrorist attack in US history.
New York marked the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attack with an emotional ceremony in which families of the victims read the names of the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks that day.