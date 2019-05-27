Some 2,300 US sailors have dropped anchor in New York for the traditional "Fleet Week," a tribute by the Big Apple to US maritime military forces who, for the past 31 years, have been visiting the city for this special annual event.

The city launched the patriotic event on Wednesday with a "parade" of 13 vessels that will remain docked - with most of them being open to the public - on the Hudson River on the west side of Manhattan, until next Tuesday after on Monday, Memorial Day, honoring those who have fallen in US military conflicts.