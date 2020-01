People wearing no pants participate in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York, New York, USA, 13 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Dozens of New York commuters found their pantless Sunday subway ride unusually pleasant thanks to a warm winter day.

Temperatures were favorable for the 19th No Pants Subway Ride, an annual worldwide event for which commuters take their trousers off while riding the metro. EFE-EPA