A view of one of the enormous balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jason Szenes

"Hey Astronaut Snoopy, we are clear for take-off!"

With that Twitter message, the New York Police Department gave the green light for the start of the traditional Thanksgiving Day Parade with its enormous balloons organized by Macy's department store, although this year heavy winds in the Big Apple may make the event more challenging than normal.