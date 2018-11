A Yemeni medic checks up a newborn baby inside an incubator at the neonatal intensive care unit of a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A newborn baby lies inside an incubator in order to be given medical attention in the neonatal intensive care unit of a hospital in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni medics tenderly monitor the health of newborn babies at a neonatal unit in a Sana'a hospital, where incubators provide warm shelter from the raging civil war that has impoverished the nation and left almost two million children suffering from acute malnutrition.

The United Nations has warned that the Arab nation, situated on the south of the Arabian Peninsula, is on the brink of the greatest humanitarian crisis of modern times.