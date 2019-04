Jose Antonio Reyes poses for EFE on april 18, 2019, a day before interpreting Jesus in the Passion Play in the Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa. EPA-EFE / Mario Guzman.

On this Good Friday, for the first time in 15 years, the role of Jesus in the famed Passion Play in the Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa will be filled by someone with no prior experience in the event.

The traditional procession, which dates back to 1843, is the most important event of the year for the nearly 2 million residents of the borough, the capital's most-populous and one of the poorest.