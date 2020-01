Photo provided on Dec. 31, 2019, by the Newseum press museum in Washington showing an exterior view of the building. EFE-EPA/Maria Bryk/ Newseum/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided on Dec. 31, 2019, by the Newseum press museum in Washington showing people visiting the exhibit hall devoted to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. EFE-EPA/Sam Kittner/ Newseum/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Photo provided on Dec. 31, 2019, by the Newseum press museum in Washington showing a person looking at the monument to journalists killed while performing their duties. EFE-EPA/Sam Kittner/ Newseum/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The press museum in Washington, the Newseum, opened on Tuesday for the last time after more than 22 years in operation.

The first day of 2020 will also be the first day when the US capital does not have a museum devoted to journalism, housing items such as the telecommunications antenna from one of the World Trade Towers, several Pulitzer Prizes and photos with historic significance.