Brazilian soccer star Neymar leaves police station this Thursday, June 6, 2019, after testifying about posting on social networks a video and intimate photos of a 26-year-old model who accuses him of rape. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

The Brazilian woman who has accused soccer star Neymar of rape came to a Sao Paulo police station Friday to give a statement to investigators.

Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza, a 26-year-old model, showed up to offer more details about the May 15 incident at a hotel in Paris, where, she says, she was attacked and raped by the captain of the Brazilian national team.