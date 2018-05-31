An international non-governmental organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights on Thursday urged the European Commission to apply European legislation and sanction Hungary for a controversial anti-migrant draft bill punishing NGO's for trying to assist refugees.
Human Rights Watch claims the Hungarian government's draft bill, currently debated in parliament, proposes amending nine existing national border, police and asylum-related laws and creates a new criminal offense: “enabling illegal immigration,” including helping those asylum seekers “not eligible for protection”.