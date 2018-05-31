Members of the Hungarian Parliament during a plenary session of the parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Nov 8, 2016. EFE- EPA(FILE) /TAMAS KOVACS HUNGARY OUT

A Hungarian police officer patrols the enlarged barbed wire transit zone set up for migrants at the Hungary's southern border with Serbia near Tompa, southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Apr 6,2017. EFE- EPA (FILE) /SANDOR UJVARI HUNGARY OUT

Men walk in the camp of migrants at the border between Serbia and Hungary at Horgos, Serbia, July 26, 2016, waiting for the opportunity to continue their journey to the western countries of the EU through Hungary. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT

An international non-governmental organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights on Thursday urged the European Commission to apply European legislation and sanction Hungary for a controversial anti-migrant draft bill punishing NGO's for trying to assist refugees.

Human Rights Watch claims the Hungarian government's draft bill, currently debated in parliament, proposes amending nine existing national border, police and asylum-related laws and creates a new criminal offense: “enabling illegal immigration,” including helping those asylum seekers “not eligible for protection”.