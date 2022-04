A photo provided by non-governmental organization Proetica that shows a deforested area of the Peruvian Amazon. EFE/Proetica

A photo provided by non-government organization Proetica that shows a deforested area of the Peruvian Amazon. EFE/Proetica

The deforestation of large swaths of the Peruvian Amazon not only deserves attention due to its environmental ramifications, according to the non-governmental organization Proetica.

That scourge also is part of larger corruption-fueled organized crime rackets whose illegal activities include irregular mining, drug trafficking and threats to indigenous leaders striving to protect their territories, that group says.