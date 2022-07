Inmates at the Unit 9 prison of the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service on 16 June 2022 in La Plata, Argentina. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Inmates at the Unit 9 prison of the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service on 16 June 2022 in La Plata, Argentina. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Martin Martinez operates a computer at the Unit 9 prison of the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service on 16 June 2022 in La Plata, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Nearly 50,000 inmates are housed at penitentiaries in Buenos Aires province, or roughly half the total for all of Argentina.

But only 16 percent of the prison population in that region is enrolled in work reinsertion programs, a problem that one NGO makes it its mission to address.