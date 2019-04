Reyna Somarriba, both the director and a teacher for "Música en los barrios" during a singing class on April 3, 2019 in Managua, Nicaragua. EPA- EFE/Carlos Herrera

Reyna Somarriba, both the director and a teacher for "Música en los barrios" in a music lesson on April 3, 2019 in Managua, Nicaragua. EPA- EFE/Carlos Herrera

A girl plays the piano at the NGO "Música en los barrios" on April 3, 2019 in Managua, Nicaragua. EPA- EFE/Carlos Herrera

The Music in the Barrios (MelB) chorus, a Managua-based non-governmental organization (NGO), is enabling children, teenagers and adults to venture into the world of sound, strings, wind instruments and keyboards.

The students work in the rehearsal room with Reyna Somarriba, both the director and a teacher for the organization, who helps them sing beautiful melodies they never thought they could.