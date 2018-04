Migrants on a rubber boat wait to be rescued by the members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' from the 'Aquarius' vessel during an operation to rescue migrants, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, Apr.18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Rescued people rest on board the 'Aquarius' vessel after being rescued by members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' during an operation to rescue migrants, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Migrants on a rubber boat wait to be rescued by the members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' from the 'Aquarius' vessel during an operation to rescue migrants, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A migrant covered with a blanket looks on aboard the 'Aquarius' vessel, a day after being rescued at sea by members of the European maritime-humanitarian organization 'SOS Mediterranee' as part of their patrolling mission to rescue migrants, some 50km off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Some 164 mostly western African migrants remained on board the rescue ship Aquarius in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, a day after their rescue from a rubber dinghy off the Libyan coast, an epa correspondent out at sea reported.

The rescue took place on Wednesday, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) off the North African coast, and was conducted by the NGO SOS Mediterranee in conjunction with its partners.