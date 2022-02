A 14 February 2022 photo of plastic waste that has accumulated at Costa del Este beach near Panama City, Panama. EFE/ Carlos Lemos

The world's oceans have become giant dumping grounds for plastic waste.

The notion of recycling as a panacea has proved to be a mirage, and it is now clear that persistent plastic debris is a complex problem that requires coordinated global solutions, according to the MarViva Foundation, a non-governmental organization that promotes the conservation and sustainable use of marine and coastal resources in the Eastern Tropical Pacific.