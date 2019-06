Mexican police on June 5, 2019, intercept a group of migrants in Tapachula, Mexico, to prevent them from continuing their northward journey to the United States. EPA-EFE/Jose Torres

A police officer on June 5, 2019, in Tapachula, Mexico, administers first aid to a migrant who fainted after he and other members of his group were intercepted by Mexican authorities. EPA-EFE/Jose Torres

Mexican police talk to a family of Central American migrants who were part of a caravan that was intercepted in Tapachula, Mexico, on June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Torres

Despite the Mexican government's pledge to protect migrants, militarization of border security and rights abuses are a daily reality on the Mexican-Guatemalan frontier, non-governmental organizations and migrants say.

In remarks to EFE, the director of the Fray Matias de Cordoba Human Rights Center, Brenda Ochoa, said the situation amounted to "silent torture" and lamented that "human mobility rights" are being disregarded.