Migrants disembark a boat after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, in Guarabouli, east Tripoli, Libya, July 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

A member of the European maritime-humanitarian organization 'SOS Mediterranee' on the 'Aquarius' vessel is seen reflected on a surface as he observes the horizon with binoculars during a patrolling mission to rescue migrants at sea in the Mediterranean, some 50km off the Libyan coast, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A lack of action on the part of the European Union and the ineptitude of Libyan patrol ships when it comes to tackling the flow of migrants has led to record deaths so far this year in the central Mediterranean, various NGOs warned on Thursday.

According to figures from the International Organization for Migration, about 4,900 people managed to reach Europe in the first three weeks of the year and at least 290 have died in their attempt, which constitutes a new record.