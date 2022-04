A dog held by its owner during a mass at the Santa Maria Magdalena parish church, in Masaya, Nicaragua, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Susana Ríos took her two-year-old dog Kira to the Santa María Magdalena church in the Nicaraguan city of Masaya on Sunday to thank Saint Lazarus for having healed her pet.

In the church, devotees ask for good health for their pets and, in return, attend mass in honor of the saint.