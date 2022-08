People sing to an image of the Virgin of the Assumption during the celebration of the Griteria Chiquita in Leon, Nicaragua, 14 August 2022. EFE/Jorge Torres

A man carries a bull made of cardboard with fireworks called "Toro Encuetado", during the celebration of the Griteria Chiquita in Leon, Nicaragua, 14 August 2022. EFE/Jorge Torres

People participate in a pilgrimage to the Cerro Negro volcano in León, Nicaragua, on Aug. 14, 2022. EFE/ Jorge Torres

Dozens of Nicaraguans on Sunday made a pilgrimage to the Cerro Negro volcano to remember the prayer made to the Virgin Mary that, according to Catholic faith, stopped an eruption in the mid-20th century that threatened to destroy the city of León for a second time.

Approximately 100 people made a pilgrimage to Cerro Negro just as their parents and grandparents did, this time in gratitude for the "miracle" three quarters of a century ago.