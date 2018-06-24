A young protester is atteended by a medical brigade after he was wounded in a shooting that killed at least four people on June 23, 2018, in simultaneous attacks by "combined forces" of the Nicaraguan government on the east and southeast sides of Managua. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura.

Family members weep over the death of Leonardo Lorio, age 14 months, who was one of at least four people killed on June 23, 2018, in simultaneous attacks by "combined forces" of the Nicaraguan government on the east and southeast sides of Managua. EFE-EPA/Douglas Lopez

Family members attend the wake of Leonardo Lorio, age 14 months, who was one of at least four people killed on June 23, 2018, in simultaneous attacks by "combined forces" of the Nicaraguan government on the east and southeast sides of Managua. EFE-EPA/Douglas Lopez

At least four people died over the last few hours, including a 1 1/2-year-old baby, in simultaneous attacks by "combined forces" of the Nicaraguan government on the east and southeast sides of Managua, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) reported Saturday.

"We have a report that at least four died, two in the eastern neighborhoods and two in the area of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN-Managua), where the death toll might be three but we haven't confirmed the last one," Cenidh spokeswoman Georgina Ruiz told EFE.