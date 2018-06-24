At least four people died over the last few hours, including a 1 1/2-year-old baby, in simultaneous attacks by "combined forces" of the Nicaraguan government on the east and southeast sides of Managua, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) reported Saturday.
"We have a report that at least four died, two in the eastern neighborhoods and two in the area of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN-Managua), where the death toll might be three but we haven't confirmed the last one," Cenidh spokeswoman Georgina Ruiz told EFE.