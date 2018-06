A lawyer and notary dispenses immigration advice to people outside a Nicaraguan government passport office in Managua on Thursday, June 14. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Nicaraguans stand in line outside a government office in Managua on Thursday, June 14, to renew their passports with an eye toward emigrating amid continuing unrest in the Central American country. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

After two months of protests that have left some 200 dead and the country's political future in question, Nicaraguans are rushing to update their passports with an eye toward emigrating.

Personnel at the migration office in Managua find themselves overwhelmed by the number of people seeking to make sure their travel documents are in order.