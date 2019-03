Crocodiles sleep under the sun in the Crocodile Park in Agadir, Morocco, Mar. 11, 2019, EPA-EFE/ Mohamed Siali.

Nile crocodiles have made a return to a first-of-its-kind park in Morocco, a century after they disappeared from the North African country.

The Crocodile Park, located 12 kilometers (almost 8 miles) southeast of the resort Moroccan city of Agadir, extends to over four hectares and houses other reptile species such as giant tortoises, iguanas and snakes.