Families of missing persons demonstrate on 30 August 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico, to mark International Day of the Disappeared. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

By Ines Amarelo

Mexico City, Aug 30 (EFE) - Mexico is commemorating International Day of the Disappeared as one of the countries where this scourge is most prevalent, with more than 100,000 officially registered missing person cases over the past 58 years.