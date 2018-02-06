Not to be kissed by force, not to be cuddled up to from behind and not to be grabbed around the waist without prior consent: Brazilian women have mobilized more than ever this year around the "No means no" movement to put an end to the frequent instances of sexual harassment inflicted on them during Carnival.

The situation is repeated countless times per day in many of the dance troupes that fill the streets in Brazilian cities and towns: A man begins to make advances to a woman, the woman tells him to stop, that she's not interested, but the man keeps insisting.