The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetans, gestures during the event 'To master life through training the mind' in Hamburg, Germany, Aug. 25, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL BOCKWOLDT

People around the world usually don't say "thank you" in response to the fulfillment of simple requests, suggesting an unspoken willingness to cooperate, according to a study made public by an Australian university on Wednesday.

The research is based on the analysis of around 1,000 examples from informal, everyday conversations between friends, family members and neighbors in eight languages, the University of Sydney said.