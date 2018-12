Paul M. Romer (L) and William D. Nordhaus (R), who are both Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences laureates, on stage after their Nobel Lecture at the Aula Magna in Stockholm University in Stockholm, Sweden on Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTINE OLSSON

William D. Nordhaus, a Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences laureate, speaks during his Nobel Lecture "Climate Change: The Ultimate Challenge for Economics," at the Aula Magna of Stockholm University in Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTINE OLSSON

American economist and 2018 Nobel laureate William Nordhaus told EFE in an interview on Saturday that participation in climate agreements needs to be mandatory for all countries.

Nordhaus, a 77-year-old economics professor at Yale University, was awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for inventing macroeconomic analysis models that take into consideration the effects caused by climate change and the corrective policies that can be used to counter its damage.