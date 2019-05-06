The head of marine biodiversity for WWF Chile, Yacqueline Montecinos, seen during a May 3, 2019 interview with EFE, says that noise pollution threatens whales and hopes that in 10 years Chile will be the first Latin American country to protect them from that menace. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

British oceanographer Susannah Buchan, seen during a May 3, 2019 interview with EFE, says that noise pollution threatens whales and hopes that in 10 years Chile will be the first Latin American country to protect them from that menace. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

The noise pollution created by ship and boat motors is literally deafening for whales along the coast of Chile, where half the world's sightings of the cetaceans take place - it damages their hearing, which in turn leads to communication problems in the pod and even causes them to run aground on beaches.

"The ocean is an acoustic medium. Sound travels much faster in the water than through the air, and all marine fauna have evolved to communicate in a specific way," British oceanographer Susannah Buchan, who has implemented robot submarines to detect whales so as to protect them, told EFE.