(L-R) Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of the award for best original song for 'Fight For You' from 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' pose in the press room at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

Emerald Fennell, winner of the award for best original screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman,' poses in the press room at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

(L-R) Youn Yuh-jung, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for 'Minari,' Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' and Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for 'Nomadland,' pose outside the press room at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

(L-R) Producers Peter Spears, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, winners of the award for best picture for 'Nomadland,' pose in the press room at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

Chloe Zhao, winner of the awards for best picture and director for 'Nomadland,' poses in the press room at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Pizzello / POOL

"Nomadland" confirmed its status as the top candidate and triumphed at the Oscars, where its poetic reflection on the crisis of capitalism won the award for best film while its director Chloe Zhao and protagonist Frances McDormand made history.

China’s Zhao became the second woman in 93 editions of the Oscars to win the award for best director, a milestone previously only achieved by Kathryn Bigelow with "On Hostile Land" (2008).