Mank leads the way with 10 Oscar nominations

A photo provided by 20th Century Studios of Frances McDormand during the filming of Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland." McDormand stars in the film as Fern, a woman who leaves home and travels around the American West during the Great Recession. EPA-EFE

A shot from "Mank" made available by Netflix. EFE

Shots from The Trial of the Chicago 7 provided by Netflix. EFE

US actor Chadwick Boseman poses for photographers during STXfilms presentation: 'The State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future' at during CinemaCon 2019 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 02 April 2019. The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated for an 'Oscar' award for 'Best Actor' by the Academy of Motion Picture Art And Sciences on 15 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/NINA PROMMER

Olivia Coleman attends the 73rd annual British Academy Film Award at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL