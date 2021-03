Shots from The Trial of the Chicago 7 provided by Netflix. EFE

A photo provided by 20th Century Studios of Frances McDormand during the filming of Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland." McDormand stars in the film as Fern, a woman who leaves home and travels around the American West during the Great Recession. EPA-EFE

Only the nominees, their guests, and presenters will be allowed at the Oscars this year, as all in-person events held around the event stand canceled.

In a letter sent to the academy's members on Monday, President David Rubin revealed some clues on what the organization would have in store for the virtual ceremony on Apr. 25. EFE-EPA