Thousands of North Korean students held a torchlight parade through the streets of their capital city Pyongyang on Monday during three days of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the secretive nation.

It came just a day after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held its famously massive national games and military parade through the capital, which were watched over by Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, the third member of the Kim family dynasty to wield absolute power over the nation, carrying on the tradition of his father, Kim Jong-il and his grandfather, Kim Il Sung.