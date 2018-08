Photograph provided by the NGO Pata Pila showing a member of the association working with members of indigenous communities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pata Pila

Photograph provided by the NGO Pata Pila showing its founder, Diego Bustamante in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pata Pila

Photograph provided by the NGO Pata Pila showing a member of the association working with members of indigenous communities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pata Pila

Photograph provided by the NGO Pata Pila showing a member of the association working with members of indigenous communities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pata Pila

An association in northern Argentina strives to combat child malnutrition, which affects the youngest members of indigenous communities thriving in a region awash with poverty.

"Reality is busted," Diego Bustamante, the founder of the NGO Pata Pila, which assists families of the Wichi, Chane and Guarani Indian communities in the northern province of Salta, said. "It's a rotten reality and, in many cases, too strangling."