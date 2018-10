Northern Irish writer Anna Burns after receiving the prestigious Man Booker award for her novel "Milkman," in London on Oct. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Northern Irish writer Anna Burns (r) poses with judging panel chairman Kwame Anthony Appiah (l) after receiving the prestigious Man Booker award for her novel "Milkman," in London on Oct. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Northern Irish author Anna Burns on Tuesday received the Man Booker literary award for her novel "Milkman."

Burns, 56, is the first writer from Northern Ireland to receive the prize, one of the most prestigious awards for Anglo-Saxon literature, which is awarded each year for novels written in English by authors of any nationality and published in the United Kingdom.