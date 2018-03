A rhino caretaker Mohammed Doyo caresses one of two surviving female northern white rhinos, Najin, at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200km north of Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Sudan, the last male northern white rhino on the planet, looks on at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, Kenya, May 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Northern white rhino on brink of extinction, world's last male dies in Kenya

The world's last northern white male rhino has died after his health began to deteriorate, pushing his species to the brink of extinction, the organization that cared for him said Tuesday.

The death of the 45-year-old rhino, named Sudan, left just two female northern white rhinos alive, his daughter Najin and granddaughter Fatu, the Ol Pejeta Conservancy organization in central Kenya said.