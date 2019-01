A military helicopter and rescue workers arrive in Tamokdalen, northern Norway, Jan 4, 2019, to take part in the search for four missing skiers in the nearby mountain Blabaerfjellet. Four tourists, three from Finland and one from Sweden, are missing in northern Norway after fears they were hit by an avalanche on Jan 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/TERJE BENDIKSBY NORWAY OUT

A military helicopter flies near mount Blabaerfjellet in Tamokdalen, northern Norway, Jan 4, 2019, during the search for four missing skiers. Four tourists, three from Finland and one from Sweden, are missing in northern Norway after fears they were hit by an avalanche on Jan 2, 2019.

A car belonging to the four missing skiers is seen parked in Tamokdalen, northern Norway, Jan 4, 2019. Rescue workers resumed the search for the skiers in nearby Blabaerfjellet mountain after a break due to bad weather. Four tourists, three from Finland and one from Sweden, are missing in northern Norway after fears they were hit by an avalanche on Jan 2, 2019.

Norwegian authorities on Friday said it was likely four skiers who disappeared earlier in the week in a mountainous region in the north of the country were dead after a number of avalanches have since been detected.

Norway's emergency services halted the search and rescue operation seeking to locate one Swedish and three Finnish skiers after two remote detectors registered a number of avalanches in the area, not far from the city of Tromso, where the skiers disappeared.