A vendor of Christmas decorations waits for customers at her stall at a shopping district in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 17 December 2020 (issued 18 December 2020). EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Not the more, the merrier: Philippines celebrates a very different Christmas

Asia's largest Catholic nation, the Philippines, is celebrating a very different Christmas this year amid fears that even restricting capacity at churches will not be enough to stop a rebound in Covid-19 infections.

Christmas is one of the most celebrated dates on the country's calendar and the month of December usually brings crowded shopping malls, dining in restaurants only if you reserve well in advance and much more congested traffic than at other times of the year. EFE-EPA