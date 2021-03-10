A new mural has emerged in the landscape of Montevideo with the faces of four great Uruguayan artists next to the historic Solís Theater on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
The work "Nosotras" (We), which blends in blue the faces of poets Delmira Agustini (1886-1914) and Idea Vilariño (1920-2009), painter Petrona Viera (1895-1960) and singer Lágrima Ríos (1924- 2006), was created by the muralist María Noel Silvera for a contest that sought to celebrate the contribution of women to the country's culture. EFE-EPA