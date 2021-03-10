The Uruguayan artist Maria Noel Silvera speaks during the presentation of the mural 'We' (Nosotras), at the Solis Theater, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 09 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguayan artist Maria Noel Silvera shows a picture of the mural 'We' (Nosotras) during her presentation at the Solis Theater, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 09 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

A picture taken from the mural 'We' (Nosotras), made by the Uruguayan artist Maria Noel Silvera, at the Solis Theater, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 09 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

A new mural has emerged in the landscape of Montevideo with the faces of four great Uruguayan artists next to the historic Solís Theater on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The work "Nosotras" (We), which blends in blue the faces of poets Delmira Agustini (1886-1914) and Idea Vilariño (1920-2009), painter Petrona Viera (1895-1960) and singer Lágrima Ríos (1924- 2006), was created by the muralist María Noel Silvera for a contest that sought to celebrate the contribution of women to the country's culture. EFE-EPA