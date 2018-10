This combination photo of mobster James "Whitey" Bulger was released by the US Marshals Service on Aug. 1, 2011. EFE-EPA/US MARSHALS SERVICE/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

James "Whitey" Bulger, once the leader of a powerful criminal organization in Boston, was killed Tuesday inside a federal maximum-security prison in West Virginia, US authorities said.

"The US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia and the FBI will be conducting an investigation into the death of James Bulger. No other information will be released at this time," spokeswoman Stacy Bishop said in a statement.