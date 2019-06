A photo of Colombian author Angela Becerra during an interview with EFE on June 7, 2019, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Nearly 100 years ago female workers in the northwestern Colombian city of Medellin became the first women in the Andean nation to go on strike, a historical milestone that author Angela Becerra recounts in her latest novel.

"I found a treasure, because it came looking for me," she said of her latest work, "Algun dia, hoy," published by Planeta.