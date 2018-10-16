Spanish writer Santiago Posteguillo was awarded the Planeta Prize on Oct. 15, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain, for his novel "Yo, Julia" (I, Julia). The award comes with a cash prize of 601,000 euros (about $698,000). EFE-EPA/Andreu Dalmau

Spanish writer Santiago Posteguillo on Monday won the 67th edition of the Planeta Prize, which comes with a cash award of 601,000 euros (about $698,000), for his historical novel "Yo, Julia" (I, Julia).

The author, originally from the eastern Spanish region of Valencia, had hidden his true name behind the pseudonym of James Sussex and the fictitious title of his work was "El ascenso" (The ascent), while the runner-up for the prestigious award was Ayanta Barilli, using the pseudonym Sandra Glaser, for her novel "Un mar violenta oscuro" (A dark violent sea), under the fictitious title "El adios" (The goodbye).