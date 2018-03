Supporters of Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) stand around bonfire during a rally to celebrate Nowruz, or Kurdish New Year, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Supporters of Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) shouts slogans during a rally as part of Nowruz, or Kurdish New Year, celebrations in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A man waves flag in the traditional Kurdish colors as supporters of Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather during a rally to celebrate the Nowruz, or Kurdish New Year, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A woman is seen though a flag in the traditional Kurdish colors as supporters of Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather during a rally to celebrate the Nowruz, or Kurdish New Year, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Mar. 21, 2018. Newroz or EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Thousands of people in the eastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir gathered Wednesday to celebrate the Persian New Year, albeit under tight security amid heightened tensions in the country's Kurdish majority areas, an epa photojournalist reported.

Diyarbakir acts as a nerve-center in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish east and is renowned for its huge Nowruz celebrations, a festival marking the vernal equinox that has been celebrated across the historic Persian world for around 3,000 years.