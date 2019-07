A catch of the edible ant known as the nucu, chicatana or tzizim is seen in the Mexican state of Chiapas on June 7, 2019 - the creature will be served as a succulent dish by locals, who wait excitedly for the rainy season every year when they become avaialable. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

A woman in the Mexican state of Chiapas on June 7, 2019, prepares a succulent dish of the edible ant known as the nucu, chicatana or tzizim - locals wait excitedly every year for the rainy season to start so they can catch enough of them to enjoy every day. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

People living in a number of municipalities in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas wait excitedly every year for the rainy season to start so they can catch the edible ant known as the nucu, chicatana or tzizim.

Since the insect only comes out at night when the ground is damp, families of the region stay up all night hunting them with flashlights, oil lamps and candles.