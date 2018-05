A Thai nursing aide wearing rollerblades talks on an internal telephone line as she waits for patients' records and medical documents to be delivered at Yanhee International Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai nursing aide Puntida Jaikla, 20, rollerblades to deliver medical documents past patients (L) and Buddhist monks (R) at Yanhee International Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Delivering patient files to different desks in a hospital might not seem like a dream job, but a group of young, colorfully-dressed nursing aides on rollerblades prove it does not have to be dull.

Seven young women, mostly in their early 20s, on Monday were zipping around the Yanhee International Hospital in the Thai capital on rollerblades as they brought medical documents from desk to desk, an epa-efe journalist reports.