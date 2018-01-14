Photo provided by Argentina's Conicet national scientific research council and taken on Jan. 14, 2018, showing the cultivation of insect larvae by the Guarani Indians to supplement their diet and provide medicinal products. EFE

Despite the almost instantaneous rejection among most Argentines of the idea of eating insects, there are Guarani Indian communities living in the northern part of the country where it is an ancestral and spiritual practice to cultivate insect larvae as part of the local diet and for their curative properties.

The link uniting one of South America's oldest indigenous populations, present as a coherent community for more than 2,000 years, with the natural environment led them to discover the beneficial aspects of using certain insects for medicinal purposes and eating them when the mammals they ate began to become scarcer.