View of the front entrance of the New York Public Library, where a small exhibit on the life of reclusive author J.D. Salinger (1919-2010) will be on display from Oct. 21, 2019, through Jan. 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/Jorge Fuentelsaz

View of the front entrance of the New York Public Library, where a small exhibit on the life of reclusive author J.D. Salinger (1919-2010) will be on display from Oct. 21, 2019, through Jan. 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Photographs, notebooks, mementoes of childhood and correspondence with friends and writers like Ernest Hemingway are some of the items belonging to author J.D. Salinger (1919-2010), a jealous guardian of his own privacy, that the New York Public Library will exhibit for the first time on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

In a small room in the corner of the iconic library, on 5th Avenue, an attentive group of library officials carefully watch visitors to make sure that no more than 20 people enter the exhibit at a time and that they are not carrying bags or purses and do not use mobile telephones - to take photos, for instance - while they enjoy a glimpse into the private life of the famously reclusive author.